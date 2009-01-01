Home | News | General | Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala fires Nigeria to 2-0 victory over Korea in France

- Nigeria vs Korea Republic World Cup clash ended in favour of the Super Falcons

- Asisat Oshoala sealed the victory for the African champions in the second half

- After Kim Doyeon's own goal had given Thomas Dennerby's ladies the lead earlier in the meeting

Nigeria's Super Falcons bounced back to winning ways at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in France following their 2-0 win over Korea Republic.

Coach Thomas Dennerby kicked off their campaign with a heavy defeat owing to their 3-0 defeat to Norway.

The African champions however brightened their chances of narrowly making it through to the next stage their their first victory at the tournament.

Kim Doyeon's own goal handed the Nigerian contingent the lead after 29th minute of action with VAR being employed to confirm its authenticity.

Both teams however struggled to score before the half time but neither side was bold enough to find the back of the net.

However, with 15 minutes left on clock, Barcelona women's striker Asisat Oshola gave the Super Falcons the insurance goal as they head into their third group game against France.

Dennerby's ladies will also be praying the match between the French team and Norway favour them as to qualification for the next stage of the competition.

As it stands, Nigeria are third on Group A table with three points after two matches and zero goals difference.

Super Falcons got their FIFA women's World Cup campaign off to a losing start following their 3-0 defeat to Norway.

The Norwegians started very brightly and their performance handed them maximum points in their first group game of the competition.

Nigeria conceded the first goal in the 17th minute when Gur Reiten scored for Norway after receiving a superb assist from Caroline Graham.

While Lisa-Marie Utland and Osinacohi Ohale's own goal completed the victory for the European country in their tournament opener.

