Tinubu sends powerful message to Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others





A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, and their deputies on their election, urging them to see the offices entrusted in them as sacred.





Tinubu’s message was contained in a statement forwarded on Wednesday by Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson





He urged the new National Assembly leaders to do all within their powers to not only nurture and deepen the institutions of the Legislature but also our promising democracy.





Their task now, he said, “is to compliment and support President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his administration’s progressive agenda and truly take the country to the Next Level with detailed, timely and progressive legislative initiatives and restore a sense of patriotism to the exalted offices they now occupy”.

In the statement entitled “Nurturing & Deepening National Assembly Institution, Democracy,” the APC leader said: “I congratulate Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and their deputies, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, on their election as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.





“To have been selected by such overwhelming majorities by their peers is a wonderful honour and a clear demonstration of the implicit confidence reposed in them as leaders and legislators. The offices these leaders have been entrusted with are sacred and must not be toyed with.





“Their emergence as leaders of the 9thNational Assembly comes at a crucial time in our nation’s history. As we celebrate 20 years of uninterrupted democracy and our new National Democracy Day of June 12, we look backwards to recognise the sacrifices and valour of our heroes past. We also look forward with hope for the future of our nation and our democracy.





“Their election in a free, fair and transparent manner is therefore a further demonstration of the fact that our democracy is functioning well. It also reaffirms party supremacy because these officers are also the choice of our governing All Progressives Congress and the party’s caucus in the National Assembly.





“As our National Assembly leaders, I urge them to do all within their powers to not only nurture and deepen the institutions of the parliament but also our promising democracy. Their task now is to compliment and support President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his administration’s progressive agenda and truly take the country to the Next Level. This they must do with detailed, timely and progressive legislative initiatives and restore a sense of patriotism to the exalted offices they now occupy.





“It is imperative that the new leadership quickly departs from the adversarial posture of those that came before and extends hands of fellowship and friendship to the Executive. A convivial and cooperative relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government is our best chance at achieving the progress that we, as Nigerians, deserve and it’s incumbent on our new leaders to make this a reality in this next dispensation.





“Our system speaks of complimentarity between the Executive and Legislature and does not preclude the Legislature from working harmoniously with the Executive in the service of our people.





“I also congratulate those who contested the various positions but did not win at present for putting up a gallant fight. However, the time has now come to put aside all differences and rally round the new officers to work together.





“I wish the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker and all their colleagues in the National Assembly a successful and impactful tenure and once again congratulations.”

