BREAKING: Air force jet crashes at Katsina airport

A jet belonging to the Nigerian air force crash-landed at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua international airport, Katsina, on Wednesday.





Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the force, announced this in a statement, saying the incident happened as the aircraft was returning from an operation against bandits in Katsina.





Katsina has recorded an increase in kidnapping and banditry. On Tuesday, the village head of Garin Labo in Batsari local government area of Katsina, was abducted on his farmland, sparking tension in the community.





The military had launched “Operation Hadaran Daji” to check insecurity in the state and other parts of the north-west.





Daramola said no life was lost in Wednesday’s incident, adding that Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff (CAS), had directed that a board of inquiry be constituted to probe cause of the accident.