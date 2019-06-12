Home | News | General | We spent N5bn on agric loans to farmers - Kebbi governor Bagudu

- A total of N5 billion was spent on commercial agricultural loans by Kebbi state government from 2015 to date

- The state government says the loans were spent for the benefit of Kebbi farmers as part of dividends of democracy

- The disclosure was made by the state governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday, June 12

Kebbi government has spent N5 billion on commercial agricultural loans for the benefit of its farmers as part of dividends of democracy from 2015 to date.

The state governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu made this known on Wednesday, June 12, on the occasion to commemorate democracy day in Birnin Kebbi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Legit.ng notes that the governor said: “As a major rice producing state in Nigeria, Kebbi introduced commercial agricultural loans for the benefit of its farmers to the tune of N5 billion."

Bagudu added that the government paid to IFAD a counterpart fund of N40 million to support 97 farmers in the areas of rice, sorghum and cowpea production, reflected as loans and grants.

He said: “In a similar vein, the state government purchased 100 sets of tractors along with threshers, rice rippers and power tillers to enhance agricultural mechanisation."

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, said about 450,000 jobs were created and more than 40,000 multimillionaires were produced as a result of the efforts of the state government through its agricultural enhancement policy.

He said: “We have advanced loans to many farming groups such as fish farmers, mongers and petty traders."

According to him, over N5 billion is expended as a buy back from the state farmers from 2015 to 2016.

He said: “In order to encourage rice and wheat farming in the state, the state government had purchased N5 billion worth of rice and wheat as a buy back from the state farmers in 2015 and 2016 farming season alone.

"The scheme has been sustained over the years."

The governor said significant progress had been recorded in the areas of educational attainment, healthcare delivery, infrastructural development, power distribution, security network, environmental sanitation, among others.

He added: “This day is indeed memorable in the history of democracy at both federal and state levels.

"What we are celebrating today is part of the history of democratisation in Nigeria, which has its basis in the annulment of the June 12 election."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election in Kebbi state.

The results was announced at the state collation centre for 2019 governorship election by the collation officer for governorship and state House of Assembly elections, Prof Hamisu Bichi, on Sunday, March 10, in Birnin Kebbi.

