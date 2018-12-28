Home | News | General | Ghanaian model plots with mom to run away after arriving in Paris for major event

- A Ghanaian model named Grace Ama Mensimah Amponsah has been reported missing a day after arriving in Paris

- The 16-year-old lady was billed to walk the runways at 4 major shows in Monaco and Cannes Film Festival

- It has been discovered that she plotted with her mother and other family members to run away

- A Ghanaian model named Grace Ama Mensimah Amponsah has gone missing barely a day after arriving in Paris. The beautiful lady had been scheduled to feature at 4 major shows in Monaco, the just concluded Cannes Film Festival and she was also meant to have follow up meetings with the world's leading modeling agency Elite Models in Paris.

However, this was not to be as Grace went missing just after arriving in Paris. Evidences proving that she plotted with her mom to run away have been found. First off, her WhatsApp conversations with her mom was discovered and a CCTV footage showing how she made her escape was also seen.

In the meanwhile, Grace's career as an international model kicked off when she won Ghana’s Next Super Model on December 28, 2018. A lot of plans had been outlined for her for the year 2019. She was to walk for several fashion shows in Paris, Milan, New York, London, Amsterdam and Istanbul as part of her contract with Ghana’s Next Super Model.

Grace Ama Mensimah Amponsah on the runway Source: Ghanaweb.com

Source: UGC

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

In fact, she had already done shows in Nigeria, Ghana and Amsterdam with world class designers Diana Pinto,Smocky world and Kingsley Ushie just as she had gone to Portugal and Amsterdam to participate in the International Fashion weeks. The current trip to Paris was supposed to help her solidify her status with modelling agencies in all the major fashion capitals.

Talking about how she was discovered to be missing, her management claimed that they stepped out of their rented apartment to buy drinks. But upon coming back, they found the door locked. When they later broke into the apartment, they found that she had disappeared from the room. She left with her with her passport and other documents but did not take her luggage.

Grace at the airport Source: Ghanaweb.com

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

When her management contacted the Paris police, they investigated and saw her on CCTV as she ran away. Further investigation unraveled the scheme conceived by Grace's family to help her disappear. It was said that the plan was spearheaded by the model's mom Sarah Essien. She provided Grace the information on how to escape and link with family members already in France.

16-year-old Grace Ama declared missing Source: Ghanaweb.com

Source: UGC

READ ALSO: Inspiring story of beautiful Ghanaian single mother turned model and entrepreneur (photos)

Here are screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation Grace and her mom were said to have had:

Grace's conversation with her mother Source: Ghanaweb.com

Source: UGC

Grace's conversation with her mother Source: Ghanaweb.com

Source: UGC

READ ALSO: Meet 23-year-old Ghanaian man who is recording huge success as a mango farmer

Recently, Legit.ng shared the story of a 22-year-old Ghanaian model who has become famous for her curvy shape.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Meet Madam Abimbola Idowu, the 71-year-old model | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...