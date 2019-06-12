Home | News | General | Insecurity in Zamfara is my concern - Governor Bello Matawalle

- Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has met with Miyetti Allah leaders in his push to end banditry and kidnappings in the state

- Matawalle said he recently met with President Buhari over security challenges facing the state

- The governor said the security situation in the state has been his concern even before he came to power

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday, June 12, met with officials of the Fulani umbrella body, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association (MACBAN) in his push to end banditry and kidnappings in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Matawalle said the meeting was at the instance of President Buhari who directed that all stakeholders be engaged in the search for end of the criminality.

“You know, I met with President Muhammad Buhari recently over security challenges facing the state. Part of the promise I made to the president is to meet and discuss with stakeholders on how to end banditry activities in the state, so I m complying with the president directives over his concern to the people in this state.

“The security challenges in Zamfara is my concern even before I became governor, I thank Allah for giving me the oppurtunity to lead this state.

“It is very unfortunate; Fulanis were known to be a peace loving people, there was good relationship with fulani and any law abiding fulani today is not happy with what is happening in Zamfara and other parts of the country.

“Some bad elements among us are fond of smearing the image of the fulanis. As I heard in some towns in this state, fulanis cannot come out, so we want to stop that, we want to carry everyone along.”

The governor said all responsible Fulani people must help to “restore back their culture of peace, stability, tolerance and understanding.

He said: “As I said during my inauguration, I will not allow extra judicial killings in this state. I promise to do justice to everyone and ensure maintenance of law and order.

“We are presenting a bill on death penalty to the state House of Assembly against bandits and their informants. I have the plan to import grass seeds from China to be given to fulanis to enhance feeds for their animals.

“I have various plans to address security challenges in this state through various economic and social services. We are going to provide infrastructures to fulani herders in the state such as hospitals, schools and roads among others.

“I declared free education and health care in the state, I have plans to provide rural roads for all rural dwellers, but without peace there is nothing we can do.”

He therefore urged MACABAN to work with the government in seeing to the fruition of the government programmes and in engaging the bandits to repent.

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Matawalle said the state government would hold traditional rulers responsible for any extra judicial killing committed by local vigilantes in their domain.

The governor, who issued the warning in Gusau during the Democracy Day celebration, said the government would no longer condone the atrocities of the local vigilantes, popularly known as ‘Yan Sakai’.

