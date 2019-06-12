Home | News | General | 5 important things Buhari said on Democracy Day

President Muhammadu Buhari attended the national Democracy Day on Wednesday, June 12, amidst great fanfare and pomp as the nation marked 20 years of unbroken democracy.

As Nigeria celebrates a continued democracy era, it is necessary to highlight some very important things President Buhari said during the significant event.

Here are therefore 5 very important things nobody should miss from the president's address:

1. I respect what INEC has been doing

President Buhari said he respects the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that he ensured the electoral body got the materials they needed for the fair conduct of elections in the country

2. I am grateful for the support for my his re-election

The president said that he is grateful for all who worked for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and added that he is especially grateful for those who have been voting him since 2003.

3. Nigeria is a great nation

Buhari said the nation is great and cited United Nations (UN) recent report that said Nigeria’s population will be 411 million by 2050, saying it will make the country the most populous nation on earth behind China and India.

4. Nigeria is the big brother to her neighbours

The president said that Nigeria, through its many peacekeeping missions in neigbouring countries has been a big brother in ensuring that they enjoy peace. He cited some of the countries Nigeria has militarily assisted as Gambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.

5. Our roads, electricity grid, ports and rail system must be modernized

Buhari said that despite the enormous resources that has been pledged to develop the infrastructure in the country, there is an urgent need to modernize the nation’s roads and bridges, electricity grid, ports and rail system.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that President Buhari renamed the Abuja Stadium as the Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola Stadium.

The president made this decision in honour of the late businessman and presidential aspirant on Wednesday, June 12.

The late business mogul won a highly rated election which was later annulled by Ibrahim Babangida.

