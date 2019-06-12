Home | News | General | What Shehu Sani said about renaming Abuja stadium after MKO Abiola

The senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, has spoken on the renaming of Abuja stadium after Moshood Abiola.

The senator, on Wednesday June 12, on his twitter page, said the renaming is a good thing as it is very commendable.

Follow our: June 12 Democracy Day: Live updates as Nigeria hosts world leaders

Sani said Abiola very much deserves the honour and as the late statesman was a pillar of sport.

The senator, however, pointed that the stadium has been in a bad state for long and the opportunity for the renaming should be used to renovate it.

He tweeted:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari renamed the Abuja Stadium as the Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola Stadium.

The president made this decision in honour of the late businessman and presidential aspirant on Wednesday, June 12.

The late business mogul won a highly rated election which was later annulled by Ibrahim Babangida.

Legit.ng also gathered that former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo came under fire from elder statesmen in the country for not recognising the struggle of Late Chief Moshood Abiola and honouring him with June 12.

It was reported that Senator Ayo Fasanmi who is a chieftain of the Afenifere said Obasanjo was not the leader of the Yoruba people or the messiah of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

He commended President Buhari for doing what Obasanjo failed to do.

He said: “Is Obasanjo the messiah now? He is not the messiah we are looking up to. As far as I am concerned, Obasanjo has become a spent force. He wants to be recognised as the one directing the affairs of the nation at every stage from the time he was military Head of State, civilian president, through the late President Umaru Yar’Adua time to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s period. He has the feeling that he knows it all.

“We should be careful about Obasanjo. I have my reservations about him. Yoruba must come together but not behind Obasanjo. Obasanjo can’t lead us. I can’t recognise any invitation from Obasanjo."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better

Abiola Is The Messiah of Nigeria's Democracy; I Foresaw the Annulment - Kenny Martins | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...