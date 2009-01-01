Home | News | General | June 12 carries huge significance for Nigerian youths - NYCN president

The president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Almustapha Asuku Abdullahi has stated that the celebration of June 12 carries a huge significance for Nigerian youths and older Nigerians.

The NYCN president made the comment on Wednesday, June 12, while addressing journalists in Abuja the Nigerian capital.

He equally expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the change of date and celebration, saying that, “the president yielded to the yearnings of the Nigerian people through the signing of the bill making June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.”

Disclosing this while addressing journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, Almustapha stressed that “This change in date is a fulfillment of the promise made last year by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to honour the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO, Abiola whose June 12, 1993 presidential election victory was annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida on June 23, same year.”

Commenting further on the event of June 12 which he said many observers have described it as the most significant in Nigeria’s post-independence political history, stressing that the election is still being viewed as the freest, fairest and most peaceful polls ever held in Nigeria.

He however charged Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the celebration of Democracy Day to promote the unique qualities that strengthened the nation's unity in diversity.

His words: “You will recall that many young people paid the ultimate price during the June 12 struggle and I will use this medium to admonish us to build on the significance of today’s celebration of Democracy Day to promote those qualities that strengthened our unity in diversity.

“On this day in 1993, as Nigerians, we jettisoned our diverse ethnic backgrounds, religious differences and social orientations to vote Chief MKO Abiola and Babagana Kindigbe both Muslims as the president and vice president of Nigeria.

“Though the unfolding events after this election was annulled were not palatable to us as a nation, we still came out of it stronger.”

Almustapha however called on Nigerians to reignite the spirit of patriotism and nationalism, with a view to promoting peaceful co-existence, and shun any form of activities that constitute threat to the nation.

The NYCN also congratulated the newly emerged presiding officers in the National Assembly and tasked the legislative arm of government to help deepen democratic principles and values in the country.

“We look forward to a more better and virile performance from the 9th National Assembly that would always be the opium of the people they represent at there various senatorial districts and constituencies,” the youths council said.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has vowed to bring to reality in the state,

Abiodun stated this on Wednesday, June 11, during the June 12 anniversary commemoration and 2019 Democracy Day celebration, held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta. L

The governor, represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, pledged to leave no stone unturned in his bid to bring equal level of socio-economic development to all the parts of the state.

