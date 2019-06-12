Home | News | General | NiMet predicts cloudy weather, nationwide rainfall for Thursday, June 13

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Thursday, June 13.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday, June 11 in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over the central states of Kaduna, Abuja, Gombe, Yola, Mambilla Plateau, Lokoja and Lafia in the morning.

It also predicted slim chances of rain over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the agency predicted that northern states would have thunderstorms in places like Sokoto, Gusau and Yelwa axis while the northeast was predicted to be cloudy in the morning hours.

It further predicted prospects of thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy morning over the southwest inland with light rains over the southeast inland while a few thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over the coast in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains in the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 22 to 24 degrees

“Moderate and intermittent rains are anticipated over the country in the next 24 hours."

