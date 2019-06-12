Home | News | General | Discover the usefulness of the UNN portal!

So, you are searching for information about studying at the University of Nigeria Nsukka. The very first place you should visit on the internet to find the most trustworthy, reliable and complete information is the UNN portal. It will provide you with the most recent updates on all the vital matters connected to studying, admission, application forms, and so on.

Why use this portal and why log in? The first reason is that it is available 24/7, from every place where your portable device or personal computer can be connected to the internet. You do not need to wait for opening hours, do not need to call and ask questions. What is more, you do not need to go anywhere because everything you may need is at hand. You may decide to call, only if there are questions you cannot solve on your own. In this case, the portal will provide you with contact details of key staff members.

What is this unnportal.unn.edu.ng like?

It is like a huge building where you can travel up and down, peeking into every corner. The home page will greet you with news feed and a comfortable, intuitively understandable menu where you can find answers to many questions and a lot of useful information.

The UNNportal provides guidelines on vital matters such as payment of school fees, reception of invoices, schedules, and so on. You can also find admission details that are so important for prospective students.

If you are still in two minds about which area to choose for your further studies at this facility, you can view all the institutes and schools available. They have their own separate sections on the website. Explore each of them, see the faculty of each department and make yourself familiar with students’ life with the help of the portal.

It will also give you a chance to explore the library by its separate departments: online catalogues, repository, publications, and so on. It looks really impressive when you open the menu.

If you want to see the university’s campus, you can do it with the help of the portal. In fact, it is almost the same as visiting the facility in person. However, if you explore it online, you do not need to leave your home or another comfortable place from where you are taking this virtual trip.

If you want, you can log in using your matric number. Just go to unnportal.unn.edu.ng and fill out a couple of fields. This part of the UNN website will help you cope with a range of matters every student faces: payments, invoices, application forms for postgraduates, and so on.

What about the admission to the University of Nigeria Nsukka?

The UNN portal will also guide you through the admission details that are so important for prospective students. For example, you will find out that the university has age limits, and persons under the age of 16 cannot enter it. To be allowed to apply for the admission, all prospective students need to have five credit level passes. English and one Science subject must be among them. The credit passes must be obtained in not more than two sittings.

The University of Nigeria also offers special admission programs that may be interesting to postgraduates or holders of different diplomas. It could be a really great idea to keep an eye on these updates if you are interested in special admission.

Direct Entry admission rules are described in a separate chapter. You can find the information regarding the required certificates, level passes, and so on necessary for a person’s admission.

It is also possible to download informative tables with fee schedules for students of different levels. They can save you a lot of time if you look through them carefully to find whatever institute you need and the fees associated with it.

If you have surfed www.unn.edu.ng through and through, but you still have questions, it is better to turn to officials and make things clear. The Contacts section of the portal will provide you with all the essential contact details.

Even though the unn.edu.ng portal is quite informative, you still may have questions regarding fees and payments or something else that can affect your entry. In such a case, it is strongly recommended that you contact somebody from the staff and make things clear directly. Money matters are always important and serious, and for the security of your money and admission, you need to be sure how much you need to pay, when, and for what.

All in all, the UNN portal is a great place where you can find plenty of useful information and useful contact details. You are welcome to get registered on the portal, become a part of the university’s life and enjoy it!

