Meet new Real Madrid signing who from a wheel chair became a superstar

- Ferland Mendy has just been confirmed as a Real Madrid player after completing a £47million move

- The France international underwent painful rehabilitation which stopped him from playing football for a year

- Mendy's three goals and three assists for Lyon caught the eye of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Ferland Mendy completed a dream move to Real Madrid for a fee reported to be in the region of £47million in the next five years.

The 24-year-old was told at one point during his boyhood by doctors that he will never play the game because of a hip injury.

At age nine, the injury led him to develop hip arthritis, which kept him on a wheel chair for a year.

During this period, he underwent a painful rehabilitation where he was taught how to walk again and build his back muscle tone.

And he eventually returned to play football and his rise to competing at topflight level did not come as a surprise because of his talent.

The left-back defender was born into a modest family - his parents are of African origin, from Guinea and Senegal.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions for Lyon last season, scoring three goals and setting up another three.

Mendy has in the past played for PSG youth academy before joining Mantois 78 as well as progressing to one of best youth academies in France, Le Harve in 2013.

Lyon then signed him for $5million on a five-year deal 2017. His performances with the club earned him a place in Didier Deschamps squad last year.

