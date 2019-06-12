Home | News | General | BREAKING: Lawan swears in Okorocha as senator

The new Senate president, Ahmed Lawn on Thursday, June 13, swore in the former Imo governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha as senator representing the state's west senatorial district.

Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, conducted the swearing-in ceremony after which Okorocha signed necessary documents, The Nation reports.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...