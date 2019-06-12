Home | News | General | Chelsea set to serve FIFA transfer ban as appeal takes new turn

Premier League side, Chelsea, is set to serve their transfer ban this summer as their appeal will not be heard until after the window shuts.

The Blues appealed against a two-window ban by FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the world football governing body declined an initial appeal by the club.

However, it has now emerged Chelsea's appeal will not be heard from now until Wednesday, August 14, a week after the transfer window closes.

CAS has since published a list of matters they will hear for the rest of the summer - and Chelsea's appeal is not among them.

As such, the west London club look certain to be barred from making any new signing ahead of the start of the 2019/20 season.

According to SunSport, Chelsea have not asked CAS to freeze their ban, but could still make a request - with an attempt to cut it to just one window said to be likely.

Chelsea's ban was imposed by FIFA back in February after it was established the Europa League Champions breached regulations over transferring of minors.

The fresh development surrounding the club's appeal will serve as a major blow regardless of who takes over as manager should Maurizio Sarri depart.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Chelsea had suffered a setback after their appeal against FIFA's two-window transfer ban from signing players was rejected by the world football governing body.

According to a BBC report, the only reprieve for Chelsea from FIFA is that they can sign under-16 players within the UK during the suspension period.

