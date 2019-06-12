Home | News | General | Why whistleblowers must file petition under oath - EFCC

- The EFCC said its potential whistleblowers have to first be under oath before filing petition

- The zonal head, Kano office, Garba Dugum, said the commission has found it important to initiate the new policy to check needless allegations by some whistleblowers

- Dugum, however, disclosed that the anti-corruption agency will not hesitate to prosecute any person who gives false information

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged its prospective whistleblower to sign an undertaking, including taking an oath, before filing an allegation of corruption, to check unfolding abuse of the policy.

The Nation reports that zonal head, Kano office, Garba Dugum, made this known at a training workshop on budget tracking and project monitoring for civil society organisations in northern Nigeria.

Dugum who was represented by the head, economic governance, Kano office, Sani Mohammed, said the commission has found it important to initiate the new policy to check needless allegations by some whistleblowers.

He said: “Talking about the success of the whistleblower policy in Kano, I am sure you are aware the case of former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, emanated from Kano. Though the case is still in Kano. If you convert the monies involved, you are talking of billions of naira.

“That was why EFCC introduced oath-taking by whistleblowers, to ensure that the information given is correct. The commission will not hesitate to prosecute any person who gives false information, simply because you want to settle scores with another person.”

He said EFCC’s doors were open for intelligence, and commended the efforts of the CSOs in raising critical cases of corruption and exposing ills in the society.

Professor Mohammad Fagge of Bayero University Kano (BUK) charged the CSOs on independence and self funding in carrying out their activities.

The professor of political science noted that relying on activities of CSOs to government or individuals’ sponsorship would reduce their credibility and objectivity.

