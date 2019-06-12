Home | News | General | Arsenal fans furious with EPL fixtures as they are set to face top teams in first 7 matches

- Arsenal fans are angry will the fixtures ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League season

- The Gunners will take on top sides in their opening seven matches of the new campaign

- Arsenal finished in fifth position and failed to qualify for Champions League next season

Arsenal fans have been left unhappy after the Premier League fixture were released which showed that they will play three of the top six teams in their first seven matches next season.

The Gunners faced Manchester City and Chelsea last season in their opening league fixtures where they recorded back-to-back losses.

Unai Emery's men will now travel to St. James' Park to play Newcastle of matchday 1, then host Burnley before things get tricky.

Then their third game will be against last season's runners-up Liverpool at Anfield before playing their first north London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates.,

On week 5, the Gunners will play Watford away and host newcommers Aston Villa at home before heading to Old Traford to take on Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The arrangement of fixtures by the English FA did not go down well with Arsenal supporters as they vented their anger on social media.

One said: "Liverpool and Spurs in August back to back I hate my life."

Another added: "Last season MC Chelsea. This season Liverpool Spurs. Does it always have to be like that?"

A third wrote: "Reading Arsenal fixtures and not being confident about any of them."

One tweeted: "Liverpool away early. Saves the heartache of being battered for Christmas."

And a pessimistic fan wrote: "That's like two points out of 12 points in August."

Another said: "Liverpool and Spurs in the first 4 and last 4. Good job we'll have nothing to play for."

And another joked: "Another easy start. Lovely."

