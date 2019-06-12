Home | News | General | Real Madrid star snubs Ronaldo as he invites Beckham, Pique, Shakira, for wedding

- Sergio Ramos has shunned from teammate Criatano Ronaldo as he ties the knots with fiancee Pilar Rubio in Seville this weekend

- The Real Madrid captain invited David and Victoria Beckham alongside Barcelona rival Gerard Pique and pop star wife Shakira to wedding

- Pilar Rubio met Sergio Ramos in 2012 and they now have three children

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid captain, reportedly failed to invite former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo from what has been dubbed the "wedding of the year" on Saturday, June 15, in Spain.

According to UK Sun report, Ramos, wedding with TV presenter Pilar Rubio holds at Seville’s famous cathedral.

Some of the dignitaries expected to be in attendance include David and Victoria Beckham, the ex-Galactico, who played alongside Ramos for two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In addition, Spain’s La Roja teammates and Barcelona ace Gerard Pique is among guests that will be live at Andalusia, alongside pop star wife Shakira.

Renowned Spanish news channel Marca suggests Ronaldo was omitted from the list of invitees after he reportedly fell out with Ramos while pushing for Real Madrid last summer.

Interestingly, the Portuguese star will now miss the wedding ceremony, with about 500 guests, inside the world's largest gothic cathedral, in Ramos' birthplace.

Already, an exclusive live performance by rock band AC/DC, who will reportedly make about £890,000 for the ceremony will entertain guests.

Other top football stars expected at the wedding are Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Fernando Hierro, Ronaldo Nazario, Roberto Carlos, Vicente del Bosque and Iker Casillas.

However, the veteran shot-stopper may not make the trip following a recent heart attack, with his wife Sara Carbonero also receiving treatment cancer.

Meanwhile, Ramos and Rubio would not be allowed to exchange their marital vows at the cathedral's high altar, which is exclusively for royal weddings.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zinedine Zidane told Sergio Ramos he wants him to remain at Real Madrid, reports in Spain claim.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after spending 14 years at the club, following a meeting with President Florentino Perez recently.

It is understood that the center-back clashed with Perez following Madrid's ouster in the Champions League by Ajax.

