You will love MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack the moment you hear it
MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack is impossible to listen to once and forget, you will find yourself hitting the replay button again and again. Each cell of your body will be saturated with pleasure and pride for the musicians because they managed to create an incredible track. Are you intrigued? Then it is time to join the army of the song's listeners.
The good music and beautiful lyrics in this tune can boost your mood and charge you with positive emotions.
- Released: June 12th, 2019
- Format: mp3
- Genre: Afro-pop
- Length: 4:00 min
- Label: Selebobo
- Producer(s): Masterkraft
If you are looking for a musical composition that will help you relax, then MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack is for you. The light, soft music immediately evokes thoughts about something good. It is difficult not to smile when listening to this piece.
If you do not like humming, we have the lyrics for you. Enjoy the song, dance, smile, get filled with positive emotions and sing along.
(Intro)
Whoo
Yo yo oo
Okwa ni ohu eh
Wene Mighty…Mc Galaxy…Harrysong
(Hook – Mc Galaxy)
Offering lost for church
Na who chop am oh
Country hard for boys
Na who talk am oh
Champagne dey pop for club
Na who pop am oh (Na Johnbosco)
Regina carry belle
Na Ned give am oh chai
Linda Ikeji born pikin
Jehovah amanam o
Don jazzy kiss Rihanna
For Photoshop ooh eh
Police come arrest
Na who call am oh
Ballot box lost for vote
Na who jack am ooh eh
(Chorus – Harrysong)
Man must wack oh (Man must wack ooh)
Man must wack ooh (Man must wack ooh)
Hustle must pay oh (Hustle must pay ooh)
Everybody hear me hear me
Hustle must pay ooh
Eh lo lo lo
(Verse 1) Harrysong
Rema touch Dumebi deny pregnancy (pregnancy)
Atiku lose election dem blame poverty (poverty)
Make pepper soup for me e turn serious thing (serious thing)
Na em make I hate second hand
Ask industry Cha Cha came
Forty seconds Tonto you are harsh (you are harsh)
I enter Church to Chill dem still dey tempt me
All I need is love
You I need my baby oh
Touch me make e soft
Touch me make e […]
(Chorus – Harrysong)
Man must wack oh (Man must wack ooh)
Man must wack ooh (Man must wack ooh)
Hustle must pay oh (Hustle must pay ooh)
Everybody hear me hear me
Hustle must pay ooh
Le le le
(Verse 2) Duncan Mighty
If I want crush na Toke Makinwa
Maka wetin I carry on e no be for taataa oh
Since morning I never chop oh
Since morning ye ye iye I never seke seke seke
Common even Coco butter oh I never rub oh iyee
She like the way I hammer oh
I no be forty seconds but she claim relationship oh (Claim relationship)
Ah yoo aya mma le le
(Chorus – Harrysong)
Because Man must wack oh (Man must wack ooh)
Man must wack ooh (Man must wack ooh)
Hustle must pay oh (Hustle must pay ooh)
Everybody hear me hear me
Hustle must pay ooh
Le le le eh
(Hook – Mc Galaxy)
Offering lost for church
Na who chop am oh
Country hard for boys
Na who talk am oh
Champagne dey pop for club
Na who pop am oh (Johnbosco)
Regina carry belle
Na Ned give am oh
Linda Ikeji born pikin
Jehovah amanam o
Don jazzy kiss Rihanna
For Photoshop ooh eh
Police come arrest
Na who call am oh
Ballot box lost for vote
Na who Jack am ooh eh
Dem say you no go marry
Na who talk am oh
Alert go drain your batteries
Na me talk am oh
(Outro)
Baby shake for me for me for me for me for me
Shake shoulder shake shake [x2]
To the left to the right [x2]
Go down go down [x2]
Okokobioko
Harrysong…Mc Galaxy…Duncan Mighty
This one na another better soup eh
Okokobioko
Ome nke ahuru anya
Emeka Ihedioha 1 of Imo
Daddy
Man must wack
Fans are delighted with this track. Here are some of their comments on YouTube:
- @Victor Tomson: Harrison is a boss i swear..if you believe hit me
- @Omorogbe Junior: Boob This one is hot bro
- @Anthonia Egberies: Love this song ❤❤
- @Ogbeta Tinny: Hot
- @Nancy Uche: Gonna download sharply
- @Chidimma Chukwu: Lovely song, man must wack
- @Kenedy Miracle: Wow this is so lovely nice one mcg
MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack is a new song, so it is not available for downloading at reliable sites for now, but we hope soon you will be able to download the song to have it in the playlist of your favourites.
