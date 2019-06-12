Home | News | General | You will love MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack the moment you hear it

MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack is impossible to listen to once and forget, you will find yourself hitting the replay button again and again. Each cell of your body will be saturated with pleasure and pride for the musicians because they managed to create an incredible track. Are you intrigued? Then it is time to join the army of the song's listeners.

[embedded content]

The good music and beautiful lyrics in this tune can boost your mood and charge you with positive emotions.

MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack description

Released: June 12th, 2019

June 12th, 2019 Format: mp3

Genre: Afro-pop

Length: 4:00 min

4:00 min Label: Selebobo

Producer(s): Masterkraft

If you are looking for a musical composition that will help you relax, then MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack is for you. The light, soft music immediately evokes thoughts about something good. It is difficult not to smile when listening to this piece.

MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack lyrics

If you do not like humming, we have the lyrics for you. Enjoy the song, dance, smile, get filled with positive emotions and sing along.

Image: instagram.com, @mcgalaxymcg

Source: Instagram

(Intro)

Whoo

Yo yo oo

Okwa ni ohu eh

Wene Mighty…Mc Galaxy…Harrysong

(Hook – Mc Galaxy)

Offering lost for church

Na who chop am oh

Country hard for boys

Na who talk am oh

Champagne dey pop for club

Na who pop am oh (Na Johnbosco)

Regina carry belle

Na Ned give am oh chai

Linda Ikeji born pikin

Jehovah amanam o

Don jazzy kiss Rihanna

For Photoshop ooh eh

Police come arrest

Na who call am oh

Ballot box lost for vote

Na who jack am ooh eh

(Chorus – Harrysong)

Man must wack oh (Man must wack ooh)

Man must wack ooh (Man must wack ooh)

Hustle must pay oh (Hustle must pay ooh)

Everybody hear me hear me

Hustle must pay ooh

Eh lo lo lo

(Verse 1) Harrysong

Rema touch Dumebi deny pregnancy (pregnancy)

Atiku lose election dem blame poverty (poverty)

Make pepper soup for me e turn serious thing (serious thing)

Na em make I hate second hand

Ask industry Cha Cha came

Forty seconds Tonto you are harsh (you are harsh)

I enter Church to Chill dem still dey tempt me

All I need is love

You I need my baby oh

Touch me make e soft

Touch me make e […]

(Chorus – Harrysong)

Man must wack oh (Man must wack ooh)

Man must wack ooh (Man must wack ooh)

Hustle must pay oh (Hustle must pay ooh)

Everybody hear me hear me

Hustle must pay ooh

Le le le

(Verse 2) Duncan Mighty

If I want crush na Toke Makinwa

Maka wetin I carry on e no be for taataa oh

Since morning I never chop oh

Since morning ye ye iye I never seke seke seke

Common even Coco butter oh I never rub oh iyee

She like the way I hammer oh

I no be forty seconds but she claim relationship oh (Claim relationship)

Ah yoo aya mma le le

(Chorus – Harrysong)

Because Man must wack oh (Man must wack ooh)

Man must wack ooh (Man must wack ooh)

Hustle must pay oh (Hustle must pay ooh)

Everybody hear me hear me

Hustle must pay ooh

Le le le eh

(Hook – Mc Galaxy)

Offering lost for church

Na who chop am oh

Country hard for boys

Na who talk am oh

Champagne dey pop for club

Na who pop am oh (Johnbosco)

Regina carry belle

Na Ned give am oh

Linda Ikeji born pikin

Jehovah amanam o

Don jazzy kiss Rihanna

For Photoshop ooh eh

Police come arrest

Na who call am oh

Ballot box lost for vote

Na who Jack am ooh eh

Dem say you no go marry

Na who talk am oh

Alert go drain your batteries

Na me talk am oh

(Outro)

Baby shake for me for me for me for me for me

Shake shoulder shake shake [x2]

To the left to the right [x2]

Go down go down [x2]

Okokobioko

Harrysong…Mc Galaxy…Duncan Mighty

This one na another better soup eh

Okokobioko

Ome nke ahuru anya

Emeka Ihedioha 1 of Imo

Daddy

Man must wack

MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack reviews and comments

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

Fans are delighted with this track. Here are some of their comments on YouTube:

@Victor Tomson: Harrison is a boss i swear..if you believe hit me

@Omorogbe Junior: Boob This one is hot bro

@Anthonia Egberies: Love this song ❤❤

@Ogbeta Tinny: Hot

@Nancy Uche: Gonna download sharply

@Chidimma Chukwu: Lovely song, man must wack

@Kenedy Miracle: Wow this is so lovely nice one mcg

Images: youtube.com, instagram.com, @mcgalaxymcg (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

MC Galaxy – Man Must Wack is a new song, so it is not available for downloading at reliable sites for now, but we hope soon you will be able to download the song to have it in the playlist of your favourites.

