Home | News | General | Arsenal face tough start to new season as Premier League announce fixtures

- Premier League fixtures for 2019/20 season are out

- Arsenal will begin their new season with an away trip against Newcastle

- In the biggest game of the week, Man United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford

It will be a tough start in 2019/20 Premier League campaign as Chelsea battle Manchester United away in the first week of the new season.

Similarly, Emirates outfit Arsenal will kickoff their campaign with a tricky trip to St James Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday, August 11.

READ ALSO: Antoine Griezmann to complete move to Barcelona, says Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin

Their two end of the season clashes will be against newly-promoted side Aston Villa and a home derby against Watford.

The traditionally busy Christmas schedule will see the Unai Emery-tutored side face Bournemouth away, before a mouthwatering New Year's home tie against Manchester United.

See below Arsenal's 2019/20 Premier League schedule:

11/08 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

17/08 - Arsenal v Burnley

24/08 - Liverpool v Arsenal

31/08 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

14/09 - Watford v Arsenal

21/09 - Arsenal v Aston Villa

28/09 - Manchester United v Arsenal

05/10 - Arsenal v Bournemouth

19/10 - Sheffield United v Arsenal

26/10 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

02/11 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton

09/11 - Leicester City v Arsenal

23/11 - Arsenal v Southampton

30/11 - Norwich City v Arsenal

03/12 - Arsenal v Brighton

07/12 - West Ham United v Arsenal

14/12 - Arsenal v Manchester City

21/12 - Everton v Arsenal

26/12 - Bournemouth v Arsenal

28/12 - Arsenal v Chelsea

01/01 - Arsenal v Manchester United

11/01 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

18/01 - Arsenal v Sheffield United

22/01 - Chelsea v Arsenal

01/02 - Burnley v Arsenal

08/02 - Arsenal v Newcastle United

22/02 - Arsenal v Everton

29/02 - Manchester City v Arsenal

07/03 - Arsenal v West Ham United

14/03 - Brighton v Arsenal

21/03 - Southampton v Arsenal

04/04 - Arsenal v Norwich City

11/04 - Wolverhampton v Arsenal

18/04 - Arsenal v Leicester City

25/04 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

02/05 - Arsenal v Liverpool

09/05 - Aston Villa v Arsenal

17/05 - Arsenal v Watford

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester City were crowned champions of the 2018/19 Premier League season after beating Brighton 4-1 in their last game on Sunday, May 12.

Pep Guardiola's men had to come back from a goal down to score four goals against their opponents thanks to fantastic display by David Silva who gave superb assists

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...