Arsenal face tough start to new season as Premier League announce fixtures



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 3 minutes ago
- Premier League fixtures for 2019/20 season are out

- Arsenal will begin their new season with an away trip against Newcastle

- In the biggest game of the week, Man United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford

It will be a tough start in 2019/20 Premier League campaign as Chelsea battle Manchester United away in the first week of the new season.

Similarly, Emirates outfit Arsenal will kickoff their campaign with a tricky trip to St James Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday, August 11.

READ ALSO: Antoine Griezmann to complete move to Barcelona, says Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin

Their two end of the season clashes will be against newly-promoted side Aston Villa and a home derby against Watford.

The traditionally busy Christmas schedule will see the Unai Emery-tutored side face Bournemouth away, before a mouthwatering New Year's home tie against Manchester United.

See below Arsenal's 2019/20 Premier League schedule:

11/08 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

17/08 - Arsenal v Burnley

24/08 - Liverpool v Arsenal

31/08 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

14/09 - Watford v Arsenal

21/09 - Arsenal v Aston Villa

28/09 - Manchester United v Arsenal

05/10 - Arsenal v Bournemouth

19/10 - Sheffield United v Arsenal

26/10 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

02/11 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton

09/11 - Leicester City v Arsenal

23/11 - Arsenal v Southampton

30/11 - Norwich City v Arsenal

03/12 - Arsenal v Brighton

07/12 - West Ham United v Arsenal

14/12 - Arsenal v Manchester City

21/12 - Everton v Arsenal

26/12 - Bournemouth v Arsenal

28/12 - Arsenal v Chelsea

01/01 - Arsenal v Manchester United

11/01 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

18/01 - Arsenal v Sheffield United

22/01 - Chelsea v Arsenal

01/02 - Burnley v Arsenal

08/02 - Arsenal v Newcastle United

22/02 - Arsenal v Everton

29/02 - Manchester City v Arsenal

07/03 - Arsenal v West Ham United

14/03 - Brighton v Arsenal

21/03 - Southampton v Arsenal

04/04 - Arsenal v Norwich City

11/04 - Wolverhampton v Arsenal

18/04 - Arsenal v Leicester City

25/04 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

02/05 - Arsenal v Liverpool

09/05 - Aston Villa v Arsenal

17/05 - Arsenal v Watford

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester City were crowned champions of the 2018/19 Premier League season after beating Brighton 4-1 in their last game on Sunday, May 12.

Pep Guardiola's men had to come back from a goal down to score four goals against their opponents thanks to fantastic display by David Silva who gave superb assists

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

