Arsenal face tough start to new season as Premier League announce fixtures
- Premier League fixtures for 2019/20 season are out
- Arsenal will begin their new season with an away trip against Newcastle
- In the biggest game of the week, Man United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford
It will be a tough start in 2019/20 Premier League campaign as Chelsea battle Manchester United away in the first week of the new season.
Similarly, Emirates outfit Arsenal will kickoff their campaign with a tricky trip to St James Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday, August 11.
Their two end of the season clashes will be against newly-promoted side Aston Villa and a home derby against Watford.
The traditionally busy Christmas schedule will see the Unai Emery-tutored side face Bournemouth away, before a mouthwatering New Year's home tie against Manchester United.
See below Arsenal's 2019/20 Premier League schedule:
11/08 - Newcastle United v Arsenal
17/08 - Arsenal v Burnley
24/08 - Liverpool v Arsenal
31/08 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
14/09 - Watford v Arsenal
21/09 - Arsenal v Aston Villa
28/09 - Manchester United v Arsenal
05/10 - Arsenal v Bournemouth
19/10 - Sheffield United v Arsenal
26/10 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace
02/11 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton
09/11 - Leicester City v Arsenal
23/11 - Arsenal v Southampton
30/11 - Norwich City v Arsenal
03/12 - Arsenal v Brighton
07/12 - West Ham United v Arsenal
14/12 - Arsenal v Manchester City
21/12 - Everton v Arsenal
26/12 - Bournemouth v Arsenal
28/12 - Arsenal v Chelsea
01/01 - Arsenal v Manchester United
11/01 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal
18/01 - Arsenal v Sheffield United
22/01 - Chelsea v Arsenal
01/02 - Burnley v Arsenal
08/02 - Arsenal v Newcastle United
22/02 - Arsenal v Everton
29/02 - Manchester City v Arsenal
07/03 - Arsenal v West Ham United
14/03 - Brighton v Arsenal
21/03 - Southampton v Arsenal
04/04 - Arsenal v Norwich City
11/04 - Wolverhampton v Arsenal
18/04 - Arsenal v Leicester City
25/04 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
02/05 - Arsenal v Liverpool
09/05 - Aston Villa v Arsenal
17/05 - Arsenal v Watford
