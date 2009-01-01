Atiku Seeks Court Permission To Inspect INEC Server
- 5 hours 5 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Presidential tribunal to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant them access to inspect the commission’s saver.
The PDP on Thursday also prayed the tribunal to give it permission to inspect other electronic gadgets used by INEC in Feb. 23 presidential election.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in their petition before the tribunal, the PDP and Atiku are claiming that they won the Feb. 23 presidential election based on results fed into INEC’s server, a claim the electoral umpire has consistently faulted.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 79 of 79