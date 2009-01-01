Home | News | General | Fani-Kayode reacts to Gov Bagudu’s alleged refusal to confirm Christian as Kebbi Chief Judge
A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday reacted to the report of Governor Atiku Bagudu’s alleged refusal to confirm acting Chief Judge, Justice Esther Kataru, as the substantive Chief Judge of Kebbi State.

It was reported that that the Kebbi Acting Chief Judge petitioned the National Judicial Commission, NJC, over Bagudu’s alleged refusal to confirm her as chief judge.

Reacting on his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state refused to confirm the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esther Kataru, as the substantive Chief Judge because she is a Christian.


“This is unacceptable.

“Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural SECULAR state.”

