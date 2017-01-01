EPL 2019/2020: Full list of Man Utd games as Premier League announces fixtures





United’s first fixture of the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign is against Chelsea.





The game will be played on Sunday, August 11.





It is the first time the Red Devils will clash with the Blues at Old Trafford, on the opening day since the 2004/2005 season.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first away trip next season, comes the following week against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The first Manchester Derby takes place at the Etihad Stadium on December 7, with the reverse fixture on March 7.





United finish the season against West Ham and Leicester City.





UNITED’S PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES 2019/20





Sun Aug 11 Chelsea H

Sat Aug 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

Sat Aug 24 Crystal Palace H

Sat Aug 31 Southampton A





Sat Sep 14 Leicester City H

Sat Sep 21 West Ham United A

Sat Sep 28 Arsenal H





Sat Oct 5 Newcastle United A

Sat Oct 19 Liverpool H

Sat Oct 26 Norwich City A





Sat Nov 2 Bournemouth A

Sat Nov 9 Brighton and Hove Albion H

Sat Nov 23 Sheffield United A

Sat Nov 30 Aston Villa H





Tue Dec 3 Tottenham Hotspur H

Sat Dec 7 Manchester City A

Sat Dec 14 Everton H

Sat Dec 21 Watford A

Thu Dec 26 Newcastle United H

Sat Dec 28 Burnley A





Wed Jan 1 Arsenal A

Sat Jan 11 Norwich City H

Sat Jan 18 Liverpool A

Tue Jan 21 Burnley H

Sat Feb 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

Sat Feb 8 Chelsea A (Matches to be played 8 or 15 February).

Sat Feb 22 Watford H

Sat Feb 29 Everton A





Sat Mar 7 Manchester City H

Sat Mar 14 Tottenham Hotspur A

Sat Mar 21 Sheffield United H





Sat Apr 4 Brighton and Hove Albion A

Sat Apr 11 Bournemouth H

Sat Apr 18 Aston Villa A

Sat Apr 25 Southampton H





Sat May 2 Crystal Palace A

Sat May 9 West Ham United H

Sun May 17 Leicester City A

