Home | News | General | 4 days after defection of 6 lawmakers, Imo ex-speaker dumps party for PDP

- Deputy governorship candidate of AA in Imo state, Acho Ihim, has dumped the party

- Ihim, who was the speaker of the state House of Assembly, defected to the ruling PDP

- Six members of the state Assembly had on Monday, June 10, defected to PDP

Barely four days after six members of Imo state House of Assembly defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the deputy governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) and immediate past speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, has joined the party.

The Nation reports that Ihim’s defection may not be unconnected with threat by his former colleagues to drag him before the anti-graft agency over allegations of financial misappropriation.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Legit.ng gathered that the former speaker’s action was coming at a time the AA is still contesting the outcome of the governorship election, which was decided in the favour of the PDP at the Tribunal.

It was learnt that Ihim confirmed that he has decided to move on with his political career and had to join the PDP, where he said he would be better appreciated.

But the AA governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, has dismissed Ihim’s defection as inconsequential, saying it could not hurt his case at the election petition tribunal.

He said: “Acho Ihim’s defection will not in any way affect our matter in the Tribunal; he is not a respondent in the suit. I wish him well.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that six lawmakers at the Imo state House of Assembly on Monday, June 10, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was reported that the defectors made known their in a letter they addressed to the speaker of the Assembly and read by the clerk of the House during plenary.

READ ALSO: Igbo presidency doesn’t exist - Okorocha

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Why Governors Steal? Rochas Okorocha of Imo State | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...