- Liverpool will curtain raise the 2019/20 Premier League campaign with against Norwich

- Manchester United will battle Chelsea in opening weekend thriller

- Arsenal face a nightmare start to the new season with an away trip to Newcastle

The 2019/20 Premier League fixtures have been released, tossing up thrilling matches to look out for in the opening weekend of the new season.

Manchester United's home clash against Chelsea at Old Trafford on the opening weekend on Sunday, August 11, is perhaps the biggest match of the opening weekend.

Besides that, Arsenal face a tough start to their campaign with a trip to Newcastle as Liverpool curtain raise the season against Norwich.

Manchester City will open title defense with a trip to London to battle West Ham United as Tottenham face newly promoted side, Aston Villa.

Check below club-by-club fixture guide for the top six teams:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Liverpool are getting set to begin their quest for another Premier League campaign where they will be looking to win the title.

Jurgen Klopp and his men lost last season's title on the last matchday of the 2018-19 season to eventual winners Manchester City.

