Buhari reveals those behind religious crisis in Nigeria

- President Buhari has admitted that kidnappings and banditry have remained a challenge in some rural areas in the past four years of his tenure

- According to Buhari, most of the communal crises in Nigeria are sponsored by politicians and religious leaders

- The president, however, promised that in his next four years, his administration will remain committed to improving the lives of the people

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, June 12, disclosed that most of the communal crises in the country are sponsored by politicians and religious leaders.

Premium Times reports that Buhari made this known while delivering his speech at the Eagles Square, Abuja to mark 20 years of unbroken democratic rule.

He said: ”Most of the instances of inter-communal and inter-religious strife and violence were and are still as a result of sponsorship or incitements by ethnic, political or religious leaders hoping to benefit by exploiting our divisions and fault lines, thereby weakening our country. Our country Nigeria is a great country.

”According to United Nations estimates, our population will rise to 411 million by 2050, making us the third most populous nation on earth behind only China and India.”

Buhari said he was closely involved in the struggle to keep Nigeria one. According to him, he cannot do more than dedicate the rest of his life to work for the unity of Nigeria and upliftment of Nigerians.

He said: ”We know that there exists a strong correlation between economic inequality and insecurity, when economic inequality rises, insecurity rises.

”Terrorism and insecurity are worldwide phenomena and even the best-policed countries are experiencing increasing incidents of unrest and are finding things hard to cope.

”But when we actively reduce inequality through investments in social and hard infrastructure, insecurity reduces."

President Buhari admitted that kidnappings and banditry have remained a challenge in some rural areas in his past four years.

He said: ”When I took the oath of office on 29 May 2015, insecurity reigned. Apart from occupying 18 local governments in the North-east, Boko Haram could, at will, attack any city including the Federal Capital, could threaten any institution including bombing the United Nations building and Police Headquarters in Abuja.

”Admittedly, some of the challenges still remain in kidnappings and banditry in some rural areas. The great difference between 2015 and today is that we are meeting these challenges.”

President Buhari promised that in his next four years, his administration will remain committed to improving the lives of the people.

He added: ”For the next four years, we will remain committed to improving the lives of people by consolidating efforts to address these key issues as well as emerging challenges of climate change, also resettling displaced communities and dealing decisively with the new flashes of insecurity across the country, and the impacts on food scarcity and regional stability.”

