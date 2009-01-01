Home | News | General | We don’t have server - INEC replies Atiku, PDP

- INEC says it has no server where results of the February 23 presidential election were uploaded

- The electoral umpire disclosed this at Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Thursday, June 13, claimed that it does not have a server where results of the February 23 presidential election were uploaded.

INEC’s made this known at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

Abubakar, a former vice president, contested the Feb.23 general election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is now challenging the outcome of the 2019 presidential election along with his party.

and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, prayed the Presidential tribunal to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant them access to inspect the commission’s saver.

The PDP also prayed the tribunal to give it permission to inspect other electronic gadgets used by INEC in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

In their petition before the tribunal, the PDP and Atiku are claiming that they won the Feb. 23 presidential election as per the results fed into INEC’s server, a claim the electoral umpire has consistently faulted.

