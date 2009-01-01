Home | News | General | Cardi B goes emotional as she marks 11 months as mother, shares cutest photos of Kulture

Rapper Cardi B may the as ratchet as they come but behind the scenes she is a tender mother to a lovely baby girl. She was recently overwhelmed with emotions as she shared some rare images of her daughter Kulture who she shares with Migos member Offset.

From the photos one could easily argue Cardi B has one of the cutest baby in the American showbiz scene.

The I like it singer, through her Instagram, strongly suggested her daughter Kulture was her Achilles heel as she divulged how she always gets emotional whenever she is around her bundle of joy.

With Kulture turning a year old in July, Cardi decided to end all the speculation on her baby’s looks as she shared both photos and videos of her in her effortlessly cute element.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

READ ALSO: Top trending Cardi B Songs 2019 [Video]

In one of the photos, Cardi thanked hubby Offset for the ‘gift’ and as emotions got the better of her, she shared two more images of her daughter who had previously been hidden from social media during her earlier months.

READ ALSO: Surviving Cardi B: Rapper admits to crime earlier in life, says all she can do is to be her better self

“My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it!what’s wrong with me? I been emotional all day. I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m madly, overly in love with my child. Thanks Offset,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans were clearly anxious to see the photos because barely three hours on and the photos are garnered well over 2 million likes, with tens of thousands of warm comments following soon after.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

The positive messages flooding her social media sent Cardi to maternal overdrive and she decided to go all out to flaunt her baby. Recently, Legit.ng shared certain interesting details about Cardi's baby.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Slimcase at Star Chat - Expect my Collaboration with Cardi B | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...