Man United star hails ex-Chelsea manager as world's best and it is not Mourinho

- Romelu Lukaku looks set to seal a summer move to Inter Milan

- The Man United forward has in the past made public his desire to play in the Serie A

- He has since dropped a transfer hint with an Antonio Conte admission

Manchester United could lose Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan this summer after the star forward dropped a huge hint on his imminent departure.

Lukaku is a transfer target for Antonio Conte at Inter and the Belgian has hinted a possible move could be on the cards.

Speaking after his brace for Belgium against Scotland in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, the former Everton striker was full of praise for the Italian tactician.

"Good that Conte went to Inter, for me, he is the best coach in the world," SunSport quoted Lukakuas saying.

"As for my future, I have already made a decision that I still cannot communicate publicly out of respect for Manchester United with whom I have a contract," he added.

Lukaku further acknowledged his love for Italian football and his undying desire to play in the Serie A.

"I am a big Serie A fan, those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian one, I love Italy," he said.

Conte was desperate to sign Lukaku while he was at Chelsea two years ago, but the former Everton striker opted to seal a move to Man United.

He had an excellent first season at Old Trafford, netting 27 goals for the Manchester outfit.

He has however struggled in his second, scoring just 15 goals in as many appearances for the Red Devils.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Romelu Lukaku is reportedly on the verge of sealing a summer switch to Inter Milan after agreeing a deal with the Italian side.

The Manchester United forward is currently considered as surplus requirement at the club after losing his starting spot to Marcus Rashford.

His pursuit for first-team football is now said to have forced him out of Old Trafford, with Italian media outlet, Gazzette dello Sport, reporting the Belgian has already held talks with Inter and agreed to join them this summer.

