Home | News | General | Study claims gay men are 34 percent more likely to be left-handed

A scientific study has revealed left-handed people are likely to be gay compared to their right-handed counterparts.

According to the Canadian researchers left-handed men are around 34% more likely to be gay than heterosexual men.

In a report released on Monday, June 10, researchers suggested that having one or more older brothers increases the likelihood of one being gay by 14.8%.

According to the University of Toronto scholar, gay men who had several older brothers were found to have been ‘primarily’ right-handed.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian model 'runs away' after arriving in Paris for an event (photos, screenshots)

Gay men 34% more likely to be left-handed study shows.Photo/Star

The finding further indicated that having gay members in the family, on either the mother’s or father’s side increases chances of one being gay.

The scholars, however, noted having all the three or two of the above factors do not necessarily make one more likely to be gay compared to a person with only one factor.

For instance, being left-handed and having several older brothers does not add together to make someone more likely to be gay.

On why males with several older brothers become gay, the study suggested every time a woman gives birth to a boy, an immune response in the mother’s body.is triggered.

This immune response increases with each boy born, and this in turn affects the brain development in subsequent boys, including that of his future sexual preference.

Scholars found that most of the gay men with many older brothers were likely to act in a way typical of women.

On the other hand, gay men with none of the three factors were found to be gender conforming meaning they acted in a way typical of a man rather than a woman.

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigeria News Today: James Brown - I am not GAY; police arrested me despite my HIV status on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...