Liverpool will play host to Norwich City in their opening match of the 2019-2020 Premier League season and the last time both teams clashed at this stage previously, Liverpool, emerged league champions.

According to sportbible.com citing OptaJoe, Liverpool kicked-off their First Division campaign in 1976 under Bill Shankly with a 1-0 win at home courtesy of Steve Heighway goal against Norwich.

At the end of the season, Liverpool were crowned First Division Champions, claiming their 10th domestic league silverware as Man City finished second.

The Reds will be hoping to re-enact the decent start when they kick-off the 2019-20 season against Norwich at Anfield.

The Champions League winners hold an intimidating record against the newly promoted Canaries, with ex-Reds forward Luis Suarez’s performance still causing Norwich fans heartbreak.

At the last count, Suarez netted twelve times in six appearances against Norwich during his stint in English topflight, including three hat-tricks.

After failing to claim the Premier League title last campaign, Jurgen Klopp, will be plotting to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2020.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Liverpool pushed Man City all the way to the final day before City's 4-1 away win against to Brighton & Hove Albion helped the Citizens win the Premier League title back to back.

Indeed, if the fixture list is a sign of good things to come, 2019-20 campaign will be Liverpool's year of success.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester City were crowned champions of the 2018/19 Premier League season after beating Brighton 4-1 in their last game on Sunday, May 12.

Pep Guardiola's men had to come back from a goal down to score four goals against their opponents thanks to fantastic display by David Silva who gave superb assists.

