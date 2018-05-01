Home | News | General | BREAKING: Abaribe emerges Senate Minority Leader
BREAKING: Abaribe emerges Senate Minority Leader



Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) is the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate.

Abaribe emerged at an ongoing meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Maitama residence of the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, The Nation reports.


Senator Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba South was returned as Deputy Minority Leader, while Senator Philips Aduda (FCT) was retained as the Minority Whip.

More to follow..

