Man Utd to hijack Barcelona’s move for Griezmann with £95m offer

Manchester United will launch a last-ditch attempt to bring Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford, the UK Sun reports.
Griezmann’s move to Barcelona appears a done deal with Atletico Madrid CEO, Gil Martin, claiming it was agreed since March.
However, United are ready to break their transfer record to land the striker with a £95million offer in the works.
It is understood that the lack of an official approach by the Catalan giants has given United hope as well as Griezmann’s own comments while on international duty.
Speaking to reporters earlier this month, he said: “I don’t know if I will stay in La Liga.
“I know where I want to go. I am also keen to get this over with as quickly as possible.”
