Senator Okorocha speaks about Igbo presidency

- Senator Rochas Okorocha said Igbos cannot just fold their arms and expect power to be given to them

- Okorocha explained further that the southeast needs to mend fences across the country in other to remain relevant politically

- According to the former governor, the Igbos are not in the ruling party, neither are they making impact in the opposition

Imo West senator, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday, June 12, declared that Igbo presidency does not exist in Nigeria, saying the southeast needs to mend fences across the country in other to remain relevant politically.

Premium Times reports that Okorocha made this known after being sworn in as senator. He said such an agenda could not have existed as it was impossible to hand over power to a region without due process.

"Power is not given, power is taken. The southeast cannot just fold their arms and expect power to be given to them just because you want power. Power does not go with sentiment some of the times, it’s on issues on ground.

“Democracy is about the people and the South East alone cannot make themselves president. So you cannot be talking about Igbo presidency, it doesn’t exist. We may be talking about Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction but that depends on what other geopolitical zones think about the issue.

“For me, what is important is let power be given to somebody who has something upstairs who can put food on the table of common man, irrespective of religion or where you come from.”

According to him, the southeast is neither here nor there now politically as they are not in the ruling party, neither are they making impact in the opposition. He said there is need for the region to get married to the rest of the nation politically.

“I am here to do things dear to my heart. One of them is: the bridge connecting the south east to other ethnic groups seems to be very faulty, resulting from the politics we have played in the south east. It will be my pleasure to reconnect this bridge so that the south east people will move along at the same pace with other geopolitical zones.

“My second mission (at) the National Assembly is to see the possibility of making free education a reality so that the children of the poor can go to school. If I achieve these, I will be glad that I did, as member of the senate.

“The third one is, I am concerned about the killings and destruction of lives in the northern part of this country. Whatever we can do on the floor of the Senate, we will to have the executive curb this insurgence. I will be here and happy to work with my colleagues," he said.

Okorocha sai it would be surprising if INEC decides to appeal his certificate of return issue. He denied being declared winner of the election under duress as claimed by INEC official.

The former governor commended the INEC and the judiciary for ‘doing the right thing’ in returning him to the Senate. He expressed surprise at INEC’s decision to appeal the court ruling that ordered issuance of the certificate to him.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the new Senate president, Ahmed Lawan on Thursday, June 13, swore in Okorocha as senator representing the state's west senatorial district.

Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, conducted the swearing-in ceremony after which Okorocha signed necessary documents.

