Alleged N3.4bn: Emir Sanusi is not telling the truth - Kano anti-corruption agency

Kano state's public complaint and anti-corruption commission has declared that Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, lied with his reply concerning the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion emirate fund.

The anti-corruption agency said Sanusi did not tell the truth with his claim that he was not the accounting officer of the Kano emirate council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position of the anti-corruption agency is contained in a preliminary report on the investigation currently ongoing.

It was learnt that the report was signed by the agency's chairman, Muhuyi Magaji.

The report with reference number PCAC/GEN/6/VOL.I and dated June 11, 2019, was reportedly addressed to the secretary to the state government and partly reads: “It is imperative to state categorically that, the commission’s investigation is on alleged misappropriation and questionable expenditures but not on the funds left behind by the late emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero and we still maintain our stance.

“In the cause of investigation we undertook an analysis of the main Account belonging to Kano emirate council and domicile at (a bank) with account No. 2005888452 starting from the era of the late emir to enable the commission have an idea of how the money is being managed.”

The report added that there were 783 activities bordering on withdrawals, transfers and placements from Jan. 2, 2013 to June 6, 2014 during the time of the late Emir.

“As from 2nd January 2013 to 13th April, 2017 the opening balance is N432,338,412.98. Total credit made in the account during this period was N6,784,146,335.73 while the total debit during the period under review is N7,209,035,163.09," it said, adding: “The closing balance as at April, 2017 is N7,449,585.62.”

The report claimed that on February 13, 2014, and February 26, 2014, payments were made to a company said to have undertaken the construction of Ado Bayero Royal City via Inter-bank transfers of the sum of N776,159,519.50.

“There were transfers of N388,079,759.75, N338,079,759.75 and N50,000,000.00 made on February 13, 2014, and February 26, 2014, respectively; making the total quoted figures,” the report said.

It alleged that during the period, fixed deposit placements were made to the tune of N581,884,729.54 (placement and rollovers) while net withdrawals on some engagements stood at N1,056,533,728.31.

“In summary, the total withdrawal made from the account under the late emir was N2,414,577,977.35, subtracting this amount from total debit on the account which is N7,209,035,163.09.

“It is evidently clear that the current emir is responsible for the expenditures to the total sum of N4,794,457,185.74 from the

The report which claimed that all the expenditures made by the emirate council were either based on the approval or instructions of Emir Sanusi, attached a copy of payment voucher in respect of one of the withdrawals.

The voucher reportedly read: “Being payment to the above named in respect of making special prayers for peace as directed by H.H. Emir of Kano respectively."

The report said as a result, any claim that the emir is not the accounting officer of the Kano emirate council is a deception and a misrepresentation of facts.

The report claimed: “Specifically, the reason for our recommendation for the suspension apart from obstruction of investigation which formed the basis, investigation further reveals that Rufa’i Buhari (senior accountant) usually made cash withdrawals directly from the account and change it to Dollars on behalf of the Emir.

“Sometimes direct transfers from the account are made to a Bureau De Change belonging to one Jazuli Sani who was said to have died.

“The commission still maintain the allegation on unappropriated, seemingly personal expenditures, making the total sum of questionable expenditures uncovered by this investigation to the tune of N3,432,090,797.94 only."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano government headed by Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, June 6, reportedly queried the emir of the state, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The query, according to Daily Nigerian, had to do with the allegations leveled against the emir by an anti-corruption agency of Kano state.

