Nigerian singer Simi fuels pregnancy rumour as she glows in new photo

Sensational Nigerian singer, Simi, has got social media buzzing with excitement after she shared a new photo in which she appears to be expecting!

Just as many fans were kept guessing whether singers Simi and Adekunle Gold were romantically involved up until their wedding, it appears the couple plans to do the same with rumours about expecting their first child.

Over the past few months, there have been numerous speculations going round about the possibility of Simi being pregnant.

These speculations grew even stronger after the singer took to her Instagram page to share a new photo of herself in which she isn't only glowing differently, but appears to have put on some noticeable amount of weight.

See post below:

Due to the obvious glow and interesting amount of weight the singer appears to have put on, many fans immediately took to her comment section to state that she was pregnant.

See comments below:

