Everything you need to know about the FUTO portal

The Federal University of Technology Owerri is one of the top universities in Nigeria. If you want to study at this educational institution, but have doubts or questions, you can find a lot of useful information on the portal created by the university for current and prospective students. What info can be found on the FUTO portal?

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the urban setting of the large town of Owerri. It was established in 1980 by Executive fiat with the composition and appointment of the first provisional Council by Nigeria’s First Executive President, Shehu Shagari.

Federal University of Technology Owerri profile

Name: Federal University of Technology, Owerri

Federal University of Technology, Owerri Acronym: FUTO

FUTO Type: Public

Public Founded: 1980

1980 Motto: Technology for Service

Vice-Chancellor: Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Eze

Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Eze Colours: Green, yellow and white

Green, yellow and white Location: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Campus: Urban

Urban Official website: www.futo.edu.ng

www.futo.edu.ng Futoportal: portal.futo.edu.ng

portal.futo.edu.ng Phone number: +234 000 0000

+234 000 0000 e-mail: info@futo.edu.ng

info@futo.edu.ng Social networks: Facebook, Twitter

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri has the following faculties::

Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT)

Engineering and Engineering Technology (SEET)

Computing and Informational Technology

Physical Sciences (SOPS)

Biological Sciences (SOBS)

Management and Management Technology (SMAT)

Health (SOHT)

Environmental Science (SOES)

Basic Medical Sciences (SBMS)

You can get more detailed information about each faculty at the portal if you choose section 'Schools' that is right after 'Admission'.

FUTO portal

On this portal, you have access to many useful functions and tools, such as:

Surcharge fee payment

Bursary collections

Predegree (here you can confirm your admission status)

Postgraduate (here you can also check your admission status, PG account verification, PG progress form, 2019/2020 postgraduate application and print school fees receipt)

These functions will allow you to keep in touch with the university and all kinds of information remotely. As you can see, this portal was created specifically for the convenience of students.

If you wonder how to check the admission status, know that it is very easy. You need to enter your username and password. If you are visiting this website for the first time, then do not forget to verify your account. If you have any questions, the developers specifically added the option to communicate with technical support agents. In a separate window, you can ask any question you want.

The FUTO portal is designed to simplify your life and to answer any questions that may bother either current or prospective students. We hope that after reading our article, you will have a better understanding of how the portal works.

