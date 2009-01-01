Everything you need to know about the FUTO portal
- 2 hours 46 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
The Federal University of Technology Owerri is one of the top universities in Nigeria. If you want to study at this educational institution, but have doubts or questions, you can find a lot of useful information on the portal created by the university for current and prospective students. What info can be found on the FUTO portal?
Image: unsplash.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC
The Federal University of Technology, Owerri is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the urban setting of the large town of Owerri. It was established in 1980 by Executive fiat with the composition and appointment of the first provisional Council by Nigeria’s First Executive President, Shehu Shagari.
Federal University of Technology Owerri profile
- Name: Federal University of Technology, Owerri
- Acronym: FUTO
- Type: Public
- Founded: 1980
- Motto: Technology for Service
- Vice-Chancellor: Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Eze
- Colours: Green, yellow and white
- Location: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria
- Campus: Urban
- Official website: www.futo.edu.ng
- Futoportal: portal.futo.edu.ng
- Phone number: +234 000 0000
- e-mail: info@futo.edu.ng
- Social networks: Facebook, Twitter
The Federal University of Technology, Owerri has the following faculties::
- Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT)
- Engineering and Engineering Technology (SEET)
- Computing and Informational Technology
- Physical Sciences (SOPS)
- Biological Sciences (SOBS)
- Management and Management Technology (SMAT)
- Health (SOHT)
- Environmental Science (SOES)
- Basic Medical Sciences (SBMS)
You can get more detailed information about each faculty at the portal if you choose section 'Schools' that is right after 'Admission'.
Image: futo.edu.ng
Source: UGC
READ ALSO: Top 20 universities in Nigeria
FUTO portal
On this portal, you have access to many useful functions and tools, such as:
- Surcharge fee payment
- Bursary collections
- Predegree (here you can confirm your admission status)
- Postgraduate (here you can also check your admission status, PG account verification, PG progress form, 2019/2020 postgraduate application and print school fees receipt)
These functions will allow you to keep in touch with the university and all kinds of information remotely. As you can see, this portal was created specifically for the convenience of students.
Image: pexels.com
Source: UGC
If you wonder how to check the admission status, know that it is very easy. You need to enter your username and password. If you are visiting this website for the first time, then do not forget to verify your account. If you have any questions, the developers specifically added the option to communicate with technical support agents. In a separate window, you can ask any question you want.
Image: portal.futo.edu.ng
Source: UGC
The FUTO portal is designed to simplify your life and to answer any questions that may bother either current or prospective students. We hope that after reading our article, you will have a better understanding of how the portal works.
[embedded content]
READ ALSO: Best state universities in Nigeria for Law
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles