Aisha Buhari's stunning Democracy Day dinner outfit reportedly costs N772,200 (photos)

Following the rave surrounding the Oscar De La Renta dress rocked by First Lady Aisha Buhari on Democracy Day, Legit.ng has published more interesting facts about the dress that will leave your jaws hanging!

Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari, is one lady who does little to hide her taste for high-end fashion brands and this time is no different. Currently the talk of many is the eye-catching outfit she was spotted in, recently.

To celebrate Democracy Day, the beautiful lady known for her classy and elegant fashion sense of style, rocked a stunning Oscar De La Renta number to the gala dinner and this dress has become the talk of so many Nigerians.

What is more fascinating about the Oscar de la Renta Silk-Crepe Cape-Back Caftan is that, it is worth $4,290 which is N1,544,400 when converted.

The outfit, which was made by American haute couture designer, Oscar De La Renta, is currently sold out. The dress which used to go for $4,290 (1,544,400), is currently retailing for $2,145 which is about N772,200.

A die-hard of Oscar de la Renta since she became first lady, Mrs. Buhari also donned the label during a reception she held for her visiting Ugandan counterpart, Janet Museveni, in September 2017.

