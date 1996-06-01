Home | News | General | Check out some interesting details about Tom Holland

Tom Holland is a British actor best known for his role as Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The memory of him vanishing at the end of Avengers: Infinity War is still fresh on the minds of Marvel fans. The young actor has demonstrated excellent on-screen skill and prowess, thus landing him various roles in recent top films. His most notable achievement to date is playing the titular role in Spiderman: Homecoming as well as the yet to be released Spiderman: Far From Home.

Image: instagram.com, @tomholland2013

Source: UGC

What is perhaps lesser known among fans is that Tom Holland has a background in dancing. There are arguments that his Peter Parker character portrays one of the most relatable superheroes. This is due to the character’s depiction as a normal kid who even struggles with his homework. How much do you know about this actor beyond his career?

Image: instagram.com, @tomholland2013

Source: UGC

Tom Holland profile summary

Date of birth: 1st June 1996

1st June 1996 Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White English

White English Religion: Not disclosed

Not disclosed Parents: Dominic Holland and Nicola Elizabeth Frost

Dominic Holland and Nicola Elizabeth Frost Siblings: Sam, Harry and Patrick

Sam, Harry and Patrick Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Weight: 64 kilograms

64 kilograms Marital status: Not married

Not married Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $4 million

Childhood and early career

One of the most common questions among MCU fans is “Where is Tom Holland from?” The actor was born on 1st June 1996 in the United Kingdom to Dominic Holland, a comedian and Nicola Elizabeth, a photographer. Tom Holland age is currently 23 years. The movie star grew up alongside his three brothers, namely Patrick, Sam and Harry.

Tom attended an independent day school known as Donhead Preparatory located in Wimbledon. During his early school days, the actor showed an interest in dancing and enrolled for dancing lessons. This made him a target for bullies who ridiculed his love for dance. He later joined Wimbledon College and graduated in 2012. Afterwards, the actor joined the BRIT School of Performing Arts and Technology, where he polished his acting and dancing skills.

In 2006, Holland was spotted by choreographer Lynne Page while dancing at the Richmond Dancing Festival. Lynn was working with renowned choreographer Peter Darling at the time. Lynn took note of the actor’s dancing skills and believed he had the potential to become a popular entertainment figure. He made his West End debut when he was cast as Michael in Billy Elliot the Musical. Later in 2008, he would go on to play the titular role in the same musical.

[embedded content]

After his theatre debut, Tom began appearing in various TV shows, and interviews as his skills and prowess continued to grow. He made his television debut on the Channel 5’s The Feel Good Factor. In 2010, Holland was invited to the fifth anniversary of the musical held at 10 Downing Street where he met the then Prime Minister. At the end of that month, he was cast to play the titular role for the musical’s fifth-anniversary show.

Tom Holland career life

The actor made his film debut in 2011 when he was used as the voice of Sho in the movie The Secret World of Arriety. The actor’s big break in film came in 2012 when he landed a role as Lucas Bennett in the famous film, The Impossible. In 2013, Tom starred in a theatrical dramatization movie titled How I Live Now. Other notable appearances included roles in Wolf Hall and In the Heart of the Sea.

In 2016, the actor landed roles in some of the biggest Tom Holland movies to date. These included Captain America: Civil War, Edge of Winter, A Monster Calls and the Lost City of Z. His role as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War particularly stands out since it would be repeated in various subsequent films. In 2017, the film star once again played Peter Parker in the movie Spiderman: Homecoming. Other notable appearances in 2017 included Lip Sync Battle, Journey and The Current War where he played Samuel Insull.

Image: instagram.com, @tomholland2013

Source: UGC

In 2018, the actor had the Peter Parker role again, this time in the blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. Despite being one of the characters who ‘vanished’ in the movie, he appeared again in the same role in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. The actor stars in the upcoming Spider-man: Far From Home movie slated for release on 28th June 2019. The film follows Spiderman’s role in protecting earth following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

READ ALSO: The Avengers movies: top facts you need to know about the franchise

Tom Holland height and other body measurements

The actor is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and tips the scales at 64 kilograms. Other body measurements include a 39-inch chest, 31-inch waist and 13-inch biceps. The film star is quite fit and even credits his gymnastic and dancing skills for helping him land roles in various movies. Holland has been to do some gravity-defying flips on set.

Who is Tom Holland girlfriend?

The film heartthrob has been linked to different ladies throughout his career and rightly so. In 2015, there were rumours that Tom was dating Elle Loherington. This was during the actor’s role in the Billie Elliot Musical. There were various photos of the alleged couple during the time. It is speculated that the union ended due to distance or the actor’s rise to fame.

In 2016, Holland met Shake it Up star, Zendaya on set for the film Spiderman: Homecoming. The two were rumoured to be dating despite their insistence on being just friends. Their on-screen chemistry did not escape the attention of curious fans. However, during this period, Tom began being linked with other ladies.

Image: instagram.com, @tomholland2013

Source: UGC

In 2017, the actor was rumoured to be dating Ella Purnell. Ella is best known for her roles in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Kickass 2. The rumours escalated during the 2017 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) when the two were spotted seeming particularly close. After the party, the actor invited Ella to his room, thus fuelling further speculation about the relationship.

In 2018, Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship rumours were back. The pair went on vacation together, and some social media comments seem to back up the alleged relationship between the two. However, none of them has confirmed the relationship. They have gone as far as saying that they ‘had no idea that they were dating’. Both have been known to be quite secretive with their personal lives so we can only wait and see what unfolds.

READ ALSO: Robert Downey Jr. net worth, age, height, wife, death hoax

Net worth and properties

The actor’s net worth is currently estimated at $4 million. Most of the star’s wealth has been made from movie earnings. Holland earned $1.5 million for his role in Spiderman: Homecoming and a quarter million dollars for Captain America: Civil War. Other notable projects that earned him significant amounts include Billy Elliot the Musical ($500,000), The Impossible ($71,249) and The Secret World of Arriety ($55,556).

The actor is a huge fan of luxury cars and currently owns a BMW, a Jaguar, an Audi and a Range Rover. It is worth noting that the Tom Holland Spiderman movie surpassed the first one in revenue by more than 2 million dollars.

Image: instagram.com, @tomholland2013

Source: UGC

Tom Holland is an inspiration to many young people out there. His resilience and focus are admirable and have evidently taken him places. Despite being relatively young, the actor has managed to rise to the top of the acting industry. The recent happenings regarding characters in the MCU have provided an opportunity for the actor’s Peter Parker character to shine further.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Juliana Harkavy bio: age, height, ethnicity, husband

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...