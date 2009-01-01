Home | News | General | Oyo PDP vows to take over southwest states

The Oyo state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to take over other five states in the southwest geopolitical zone in future elections.

Legit.ng reports that the chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, said this on Thursday, June 13, while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

He said efforts were on to ensure massive supports of the electorate in Oyo and Osun states before the next elections.

”Presently, we are targeting Osun and Ondo states and we are working tirelessly to capture these states,” he said.

The chairman promised that the excellent performance of the PDP-led government in Oyo state would enhance its chances in future elections.

On the inauguration of the 9th state Assembly where PDP had 26 out of 32 members, Mustapha urged the lawmakers especially PDP members to unite and stand firm with Governor Seyi Makinde.

He admonished them to resist any temptation of working against the interest of the ruling party in the state.

He also called on the state legislature to make laws that would enhance actualisation of good policies and programmes of the state government.

On the sharing formula arrangement of political appointments with other political parties, the chairman said there was no cause for alarm as the party would keep to its promise.

He disclosed that all stakeholders were meeting regularly on how best to handle the matter.

The chairman disclosed that some contracts awarded by the immediate past administration would be reviewed.

”The governor has said that he has no interest in stepping on toes but if condition warrants it, he will do so in the overall interest of the state.” Mustapha said. (NAN)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state granted amnesty to 35 convicted prisoners in the commemoration of June 12 as Nigeria's new democracy day.

