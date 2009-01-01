Home | News | General | Meet Aminu Shagali, the 39-year-old newly re-elected speaker of the Kaduna Assembly

- 39-year-old Aminu Abdullahi Shagali has been re-elected as speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly

- The Assembly also elected Yusuf Zailani (APC), a former chief whip, as deputy speaker.

- Shagali had been the choice of the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai

Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, the 39-year-old former speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, has been re-elected as speaker by the Assembly.

Shagali, who represents Sabon Gari state constituency, and was speaker of the fifth state Assembly from 2015 to 2019, was re-elected on Thursday, June 13, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the Assembly also elected Yusuf Zailani (APC), a former chief whip, as deputy speaker.

Shagali’s re-emergence as speaker did not come as a surprise to many because he has always been Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s choice.

El-Rufai had previously made a case for Shagali; describing the latter as the most dedicated, loyal and committed lawmaker who supported his administration in delivering good governance in the state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adebo Ogundoyin emerged as speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly.

Adebo is the son of business mogul, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin, and represents Ibarapa-east at the 9th Assembly.

Also, the Delta state House of Assembly elected Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori from Okpe state constituency as speaker of the seventh Assembly.

