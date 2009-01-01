Home | News | General | Major development as Aisha Buhari reportedly finally changes official title, four years after

Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly dumped the appellation, “wife of the president,” by which she has been addressed since 2015 when her husband assumed office, and will now be referred to as “first lady”.

According to Tribune, Mrs Buhari disclosed this on Thursday night, June 13, at the Banquet Hall, State House, during an award ceremony in honour of the wives of incoming and outgoing governors.

Legit.ng notes that in line with her husband’s pre-election promise that there would be no office of the first lady, Mrs Buhari had stuck to the title of “wife of the president”, even though she had performed the role of first lady throughout Buhari’s first tenure.

The new development may also apply in all states of the federation where governors’ spouses had been addressed as “wife of the governor.”

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Aisha Buhari’s remark to be addressed as the wife of the president and not the first lady of Nigeria was greeted with extreme repulsion.

She made these comments during an “Appreciation Dinner” she hosted in honour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) women and youth were she also alleged that officials within the Jonathan administration charged money from people in order to see the president and his wife.

She said: “I will like to inform you that in the past regime, whether it is true or false, only God knows, some people were going round and parading themselves as PA’s.

“If you wanted to see the first lady, you will pay $30,000, $50,000 and if you are seeing the president, you will pay all that you have gathered in your lifetime. I am the wife of the president and will be addressed as such going forward.”

