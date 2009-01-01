Home | News | General | Breaking: Abaribe becomes Senate minority leader

- Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has become the minority leader of the ninth Senate

- Abaribe represents Abia south at the red chamber

- The lawmaker became the minority leader after a meeting of the PDP at the Maitama residence of the national chairman, Uche Secondus

The senator representing Abia south at the upper legislative chamber, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has become the minority leader of the ninth Senate.

The Nation reports that he emerged at an ongoing meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) at the Maitama residence of the national chairman, Uche Secondus.

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba south was returned as deputy minority leader while Senator Philips Aduda (FCT) was retained as the minority whip.

