Home | News | General | Confusion among labour leaders as NLC chairman's wife, neigbour are kidnapped

- Suspected kidnappers reportedly storm the home of the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) abducting his wife in the process

- The police confirms that Abigail Gambo and a neighbour, who operates a bakery, were abducted during the incident

- A security guard for Emeka Okoronkwo was reportedly shot in the leg and is receiving treatment

The police on Thursday, June 13, confirmed that Abigail, the wife of Peter Gambo, chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has been kidnapped with her neighbour creating confusion among labour leaders.

Speaking concerning the incident, the spokesperson of the command, David Misal, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba, that the abductors also took Emeka Okoronkwo, chief executive officer of a bakery.

“The two persons were abducted in their houses at Magami area of Jalingo about 1:00 am on Thursday.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

“It is confirmed that two people were kidnapped and one other person injured by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Thursday in Jalingo,” he said.

Gambo, who described the incident as shocking, explained how it happened.

“When they came, we all scampered in various directions. They whisked away my wife to an unknown destination after shooting sporadically in the compound,” he said.

According to the report, Gambo said that he had made a written submission to the pThe olice on the incident, but that the kidnappers were yet to contact him.

The NLC chairman further confirmed that Okoronkwo, the owner of ‘Our Nations Bakery’, who is a neighbour, was also kidnapped.

Okoronkwo’s security man was reportedly shot in the leg during the incident and was rushed to a hospital.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the commissioner of police in Imo, CP Rabiu Ladodo, said the command had arrested one serving police inspector and 21 others for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and illegal possession of fire arms.

Ladodo, who disclosed this on Wednesday, June 12, said the serving police inspector, Salvation Kpun, attached to OPS department in Imo was arrested at Works Layout Owerri in connection with armed robbery.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Nigerians remember victims of mishaps across the country | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...