PHOTOS: Three in hospital as another building collapses in Lagos

Three people are currently in the hospital following the collapse of a storey building under construction in the Magodo area of Lagos.





The building, which is located on Kayode Aluko Olokun close, Shangisha, Magodo, collapsed on Thursday evening.





According to Lagos Rapid Respond Squad, the victims were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

A storey building under construction has collapsed in Kayode Aluko Olokun Close, Shangisha, Magodo.

3 people trapped in the collapsed building have been rescued and taken to the hospital. #TheGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/sWM9K9Cd8Z — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) June 13, 2019

In March, a three-storey building housing a primary school collapsed at Ìta-Fàájì, Lagos Island, killing at least 12 persons, including nine children.





Below are pictures from the scene of the incident:





