God gave me second chance — Yul Edochie declares



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 21 minutes ago
Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has stated that he is now a “new man in Christ,” having survived a ghastly auto crash barely a week ago.

Nigerianeye recalls that on June 5, the star actor had narrated how he “miraculously” survived a ghastly car crash with only a “few cuts and bruises”.

An emotional Yul took to his Twitter page on Thursday to reflect on how the accident made him rededicate his life to Christ.

“Someone said to me ‘that accident really shook you’. Well, that’s an understatement. Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting. God gave me a second chance. I’m a new man in Christ now, I’m born again. Don’t wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today!,” Edochie wrote.

Weeks back, veteran actress  Clarion Chukwurah also confessed that she has given her life to Christ.

“My Testimony; As an Actress, I played the role of the Bitch and life was all about Glamour and Glitz, and though I was the Humanitarian, I didn’t realise that with CHRIST there are no half measures,” Chukwurah had written.

“But, Today, HE has saved me -John 3: 16 and like the Apostle Paul-Romans 1: 16 and I will Glorify His Name because HE has empowered me for others to be saved – Acts 1: 8. Jesus Christ is the ULTIMATE…do you know HIM? Are you saved? Do you have a one on one relationship with Jesus Christ today like I do? If so, what is your Testimony?”

