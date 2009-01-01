Home | News | General | Lady condemns Nigerian markets, tags them the reason Nigerians suffer organ failure, cancer

A Nigerian lady identified on Twitter as Anna Marie-Therese shared a number of tweets that have gotten the attention of many Nigerians. In her posts, she gave some cogent reasons why Nigerian youths and kids suffer organ failure and cancer.

According to her, scientists working on the platform of the Nigerian Food Sciences and Technology Institute visited some markets in Abuja. They particularly paid visits to Utako and Garki Markets.

At these markets, it was discovered that there were lots of unhygienic and even health-damaging things practiced by sellers of goods. They found out that bean cakes, yams and the likes were fried with unhealthy oils and chemical substances were used to preserve some products.

Anna pointed out the unhealthy practices of these traders; then she condemned them dispassionately. See her tweets below:

Many Nigerians were not happy with these findings. Their reactions were filled with a lot of criticisms. See some comments below:

Recently, a 37-year-old Nigerian-born doctor made Nigeria proud after receiving an award in US for winning a brain tumour research.

