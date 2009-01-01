Home | News | General | Eden Hazard request for Real Madrid famous shirt number but new teammate refuses to give him

- Eden Hazard has finally completed his switch to Real Madrid

- The 28-year-old Belgium international was unveiled following his £150m move from Chelsea

- Hazard also joked why he did not have a squad number during his unveiling

Real Madrid's latest addition Eden Hazard joked that Luka Modric refused handing him the No 10 shirt during his unveiling ceremony on Thursday, June 13, at the Santiago Bernabeu,

According to Daily Mail report, the are different versions of Hazard's transfer fee, with Los Blancos claiming the Belgian cost €100m with €30m in add-ons to follow.

Additional reports suggested Real Madrid splashed out b£150m to seal the deal, but the fact remains that the Belgium captain will be the club most expensive signing.

READ ALSO: Divine Oduduru, Nigerian athlete, drops out of American University in final year

“No I'm not a Galactico, not yet. I can still improve,” admitted Hazard, who was presented without a shirt number as he joked about his jersey number.

“I've been lucky because I have been able to talk to Luka Modric through Mateo Kovacic and I asked him if could lend me the No 10 shirt and he said no.”

Hazard further hinted during his first press conference, that he is looking forward to play with some of the best stars as Los Blancos fans reeled out other stars they want the club to sign this summer.

“I want to play with the best and those mentioned are the best but it's not for me to say about transfers,” noted Hazard, whose switch to the Spanish topflight finally ended a long courtship between Hazard and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

“I used to play with my brothers in the garden in a Madrid shirt,” he said.

“Zidane was my hero since I was a kid. Him being here was an important factor but I already wanted to play here,” Hazard opened up as he took out time to explain his preferred position on the pitch.

“I like playing on the left or as a No 10,” he said.

“When you play for Real Madrid there is not one single star, the team is the star. I'm the new guy of the team,” the 28 years-old submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Real Madrid have finally unveiled Eden Hazard in a big ceremony done at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday evening, June 13.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Premier League side Chelsea, and he made sure he won the Europa League title before he left Stamford Bridge.

He even scored two goals against Arsenal in the final of the Europa League played in Baku which was also Petr Cech's last game for the Gunners.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...