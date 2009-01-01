Home | News | General | Gbajabiamila warns House clerk as microphones refuse to work during plenary

- The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had an awkward moment on Thursday, June 13, as his microphone did not work

- The situation occurred when Musa Sarki-Adar (APC-Sokoto) who was not around during the inauguration was about to be sworn in

- The speaker therefore warned the clerk of the House to always ensure that sounds in the House are checked before the beginning of every session

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, experienced an awkward moment on Thursday, June 13, as the microphones attached to his seats refused to work.

The event happened when the speaker was to swear in Musa Sarki-Adar (APC-Sokoto), a member who was absent at the Tuesday’s inauguration, and the oath of office was to be given by the Clerk of the House, Patrick, Independent reports.

The microphone fault delayed all the attempts by technical staff to fix the issue as the speaker had to later ask the clerk to delegate entire member of the sound system to check sound before every plenary.

Immediately the microphone began working, Speaker Gbajabiamila gave a warning to the clerk on how to ensure everything works well before sessions begin.

He said: “Please, moving forward, the clerk must delegate some of his responsibilities to ensure that everything from the microphone, light, and air-conditioning system are in precision order before members come into the chamber so that we don’t experience this kind of thing again.”

Even after the speaker’s microphone was fixed, only a section of the House had functional microphones as members had to seat where the microphones functions.

It was gathered that the maintenance of equipment in the house is in the Clerk of the National Assembly (CAN), Mohammed Ataba Sani Omolori.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the ninth National Assembly started sessions on Thursday, June 13, as unemployment remains a big challenge in the country.

Many job seekers stormed the premises of the House of Representatives hoping the to be aides to the new lawmakers.

The job seekers were mostly women as they stood in groups, hoping to present their Curricula Vitae (CV) to the lawmakers after the plenary.

Immediately the legislator finished their sessions, the job hunters ambushed them at the lobby, showing them reason why they were the most suited for the positions.

