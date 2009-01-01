Home | News | General | OBJ, GEJ under fire; group calls for them to be banned from state events

- The fed govt has been urged by the Coalition for Nigeria Movement to ban OBJ and GEJ from attending state events in future

- The group also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the former leaders and ensure they pay for any crimes that could be established against them

- The coalition presented a 7-point demand to the federal govt, which it said must be met to prove that the government is not colluding with OBJ and GEJ to ink the country

The federal government has been urged by the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, to probe and ban former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan from attending state events in future.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its convener, Patriot Sabo Odeh.

READ ALSO: Flood destroys over N15m worth of goods in Aba, renders many homeless

Legit.ng gathers that Odeh called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the former leaders and ensure they pay for any crimes that could be established against them.

The group also commended the federal government for renaming of the Abuja Stadium as MKO Abiola Stadium, among other developments.

It said: “These developments have elated Nigerians across class, ethnic, religious and political divides.”

It went further: “It is however alarming that there is a pocket of evil people that are saddened by the very fact that Nigeria’s democracy have survived their repeated assault on it, which has made their intentions to abort two decades of continued democracy to fail serially.

“So toxic is their bad wish for the country that they are unable to hide their disappointment and anger that the country is on the path of thriving in spite of their willful acts of sabotage against the nation.

“To this end, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement hereby presents a 7-point demand to the federal government, which must be met to prove that the present administration is not colluding with Obasanjo and Jonathan to ink the country.

“Our demands are: “That the federal government conduct a comprehensive audit of government funds by probing national finances from 1999 – 2015. This probe should be with a view to unravel the mysteries surrounding the loss of Nigeria’s resources, which has become imperative to unveil the true identities of those who stole Nigeria blind but are today parading as elder statesmen."

The group also called for anyone indicted by the aforementioned investigation to stand trial and be given the stiffest punishment applicable where they are convicted.

It stated further: “That the federal government should henceforth not extend any invitation to state functions to any of Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan for using their positions in the past to enrich themselves and families to the detriment of the common masses of our beloved country.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were absent for the 2019 Democracy Day celebration which held place at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

A former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, was also not present at the event.

Former presidents and heads of state were scheduled to arrive at the venue by 9:35am on Wednesday, June 12.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Who is Nigeria's greatest president ever? - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...