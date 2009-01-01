Home | News | General | Ex-Nigerian basketball player becomes 1st African general manager to win NBA title

- Masai Ujiri becomes the African to win the NBA title

- The 48-year-old joined the Eastern Conference side to their first ever victory

- Ujiri became the general manager of the Raptors in 2013 and took them to promise land six years after

Toronto Raptors emerged champions of the NBA for the first time after beating defending champions Golden State Warriors 4-2 in the final of the playoffs.

The Canadian based franchise wrapped up their victory with a 114 -110 victory at the Oracle Arena in the early hours of today, June 14.

Their victory would not be complete without the mention of former Nigerian basketball professional turned basketball executive.

The 48-year-old former point guard helped Eastern Conference team to their first ever title in the history of the sport.

Masai Ujiri is the first African general manager in the NBA!!! He has now lead Toronto to its first NBA title.

Coach Nick Nurse's men had won three of their previous games in this series - 118-109, 123, 109, 105-92 and then 114-110.

While Steph Curry's Golden Warriors won just two of the six games series - winning second and fifth games (109-104, 106-105).

After helping the Raptors clinch the prestigious title, Ujiri has now attracted interests from Washington Wizards as they have offered him a $10 million- a-year deal to join them.

